Rinderknech Advances to Second Round of US Open

NEW YORK – Texas A&M men’s tennis professional Arthur Rinderknech defeated Quentin Halys in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2, Monday afternoon to advance to round two of the US Open.

Rinderknech, a Gassin, France, native lost the first set before winning the tiebreaker in set two to even the match, 1-1. The Frenchman then showcased his dominance winning the next two sets to win the match, 3-1.

The 27-year-old is No. 58 in the ATP rankings and will square off against the world’s No. 1 player and defending US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday at a time later to be announced.

Highlights from the first round match can be found here. The tournament is being broadcasted on ESPN's family of networks.

