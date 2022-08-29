Rinderknech Advances to Second Round of US Open

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK – Texas A&M men’s tennis professional Arthur Rinderknech defeated Quentin Halys in four sets, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2, Monday afternoon to advance to round two of the US Open.

Rinderknech, a Gassin, France, native lost the first set before winning the tiebreaker in set two to even the match, 1-1. The Frenchman then showcased his dominance winning the next two sets to win the match, 3-1.

The 27-year-old is No. 58 in the ATP rankings and will square off against the world’s No. 1 player and defending US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday at a time later to be announced.

Highlights from the first round match can be found here. The tournament is being broadcasted on ESPN’s family of networks, which can be found here. Live results can be found here.

