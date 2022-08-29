Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosts milestone fundraiser

Snook VFD Fundraiser
Snook VFD Fundraiser(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Volunteer Fire Department held its 50th-anniversary fundraiser Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend kicked off with a movie night under the stars and oak trees Saturday followed by a plate sale, cake auction, raffle, and silent auction Sunday.

The event also featured a bounce house for the kids and pilots from St. Joseph Health touched down in the medical chopper to support the fire department.

Organizers say the event was a major success. All 750 dinners prepared sold out in less than two hours Sunday.

Beth Collins, Volunteer Firefighter and secretary-treasure for the Snook VFD says it’s a great feeling knowing the community they work hard to keep safe supports them.

”It is literally a beautiful thing just to see the community come together and help to allow us to continue to do what we do and get better at it as the years go on,” said Collins.

The weekend wrapped up with a dance with a guest DJ, Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Pollock.

