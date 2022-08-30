Aggies not overlooking Sam Houston, Bearkats ready to prove themselves

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Sam Houston football kick off their season this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Kyle Field. It will be the 13th meeting between the Aggies and Bearkats, with Texas A&M a perfect 12-0 all-time in the series.

Despite the success against Sam Houston, the Aggies know they can’t take the Bearkats lightly. Sam Houston finished their 2021 season 11-1 and that came after a perfect 10-0 spring season resulting in an FCS National Championship. The Aggies said they need to focus on the little details and playing great fundamental football. They expect a challenge this Saturday at Kyle Field.

”You always want to go play another opponent, well we’re going to get a very good opponent,” Texas A&m head coach Jimbo Fisher stated. “We’re going to get one that’s only had one loss in two years and a coach that’s won multiple national championships,” Fisher added.

“We’ll never overlook a team like Sam Houston,” Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “They are a great team, as you can see they only lost two games. They’re a great team. That’s all I can say. There’s no disrespect to them at all. Every team we play there’s going to not be any disrespect. That’s what comes with maturity and that mindset that we need to have. That’s how we can have a national championship team. If we always carry that mindset. They’re a great team I know they’re going to come in here and look at us as an opportunity to start their season off well. So our job is to not let that happen,” Robinson added.

The Bearkats are big underdogs in this game in one of the loudest environments in college football and against the 6th ranked team in the nation. But the Kats have a lot of pride and confidence in their program as they make the transition from FCS to FBS, and they feel like they have something to prove on Saturday.

”Our kids are excited to play it,” said Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler. “I think we’re all smart enough to know that we’d be naive to think that it’s going to be uphill. But if you don’t think we can beat them, don’t get on the bus. That’s the mentality our kids should have,” Keeler added.

“We’re really excited about it,” Sam Houston wide receiver Cody Chrest exclaimed. “The big thing is we all do believe that we can do it. While there may be some people out there and think it may be far-fetched, a lot of our accomplishments as a team have been seemingly far-fetched and we’ve made it happen,” Chrest added.

The last time Sam Houston and Texas A&M met on the football field was back in 2013 when the Aggies won 65-28.

