Black Business Month: Mother-daughter entrepreneurs to celebrate 1 year anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - What started as a way to simply spend time together became Inceptions Kandle Co. on Sept. 13, 2020. It’s a mother-daughter duo company that’s geared towards all things home and fashion. Mother Terrie Phoenix and daughter Diamond Brazile handmake soy candles, wax melts, room sprays, air fresheners, jewelry, paperweights, coasters, glass plates, cutting boards and 3D portraits.

Brazile focuses on candles and all scented products. Soy makes the candles 100% natural with no additives or preservatives. The candles have wood wicks, which give a clean burn without soot and black smoke after being blown out.

Some of the candles also have crystals inside for an extra flair, giving them properties that are good for things like manifesting healing, love or protection.

Phoenix specializes in art and home décor pieces. One of the pieces she’s known for is her 3D portraits. She prints 3D pictures, puts them on a canvas and adds accessories like jewels, hair or hair pieces to add a “pop.”

“My motto is ‘why be plain,’” Phoenix said.

Along with their passion for the business and giving people a calming space, the two are dedicated to helping the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. August is Black Business Month, which is intended to celebrate Black entrepreneurs and their continued strides as the nation works towards being more diverse and equitable. Phoenix believes it’s an honor to be a light to aspiring Black entrepreneurs.

“Anybody can be anything if they just put their mind to it,” Phoenix said. “There’s enough room for everyone to build a successful career and be able to give back to the community.”

The mother-daughter duo is coming up on their one-year anniversary, and Brazile is still in disbelief that they’ve made it this far as they started during the height of the pandemic.

“We made it,” Brazile said.

