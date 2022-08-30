Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC

Come see the exhibit at First Friday in November at the Grand Stafford Theater
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to.

Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’

This body positivity initiative consists of photographs and interviews of more than two dozen area women and teenagers.

The idea started on a Facebook group chat when someone made comments about women needing to cover up.

“It set me off. I knew I was pregnant at the time. Nobody else did, and so I went back to our little group chat and said, ok, well, fine, then I’m posing nude for the Bryan Body Positivity Project. Just angry, made it up completely,” said Lemmons.

Lindsey was intrigued. She asked Lemmons if it was something they could actually do.

“Working one-on-one with women and doing that for the past 10 years, we all have body issues,” explained Lindsey. “I photograph bodybuilders, I have photographed women of all shapes and sizes, and it all comes back to how we feel about our own bodies.”

In addition to a printed magazine featuring all participants, the final images and stories from those sessions will be displayed at an exhibit on November 4 at the Grand Stafford Theater. This will be part of Destination Bryan’s November First Friday. Proceeds from this project and exhibit will be split between the artists conducting the initiative, and the Bryan-College Station Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC).

As a sexual assault survivor herself, Lemmons said this cause is very important to her.

With ‘Mine,’ they hope to help women “to claim themselves as their own again,” explained Lemmons.

The event is free but donations will be collected for SARC.

You can support the project as a sponsor by signing up here.

