Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.

COUNTIES THAT HAVE LIFTED THEIR EXISTING BURN BAN:

• Milam • Leon • Madison • Houston • Trinity • Montgomery • Waller • Brazos

COUNTIES WHERE A BURN BAN CONTINUES:

• Robertson • Grimes • Burleson • Lee • Washington • Austin • Walker • San Jacinto

🚫🔥𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘🔥🚫

As of Tuesday morning, BRAZOS County has LIFTED its Burn Ban. Outdoor burning is once again allowed (although cautions is encouraged due to ongoing drought conditions)



As of this update, half of our 16 counties remain under a ban at this time pic.twitter.com/rRY6Rgtq3h — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 30, 2022

Brazos County’s burn ban was in effect for 63 days after being issued on June 28th. June and July only left behind 0.21″ of rain at Easterwood Airport. As of August 29th, nearly 3 inches of rain have fallen this month. The latest drought monitor indicated much of the Brazos Valley remains in a Severe Drought. While some improvements were noted around the area, Washington and Austin Counties remained in an Exceptional Drought -- the worst category listed on the monitor.

