Brazos & area counties lift Burn Bans as rain returns

Half of the Brazos Valley remains under a ban, as of Tuesday morning
Brazos County, along with half of the area, has officially lifted the summer burn ban...
Brazos County, along with half of the area, has officially lifted the summer burn ban previously in effect.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally hot and dry summer, late August rainfall has helped to ease wildfire concerns across the Brazos Valley. As of Tuesday morning, Brazos County commissioners agreed to lift the existing burn ban in the county. Over the past week, half of the 16 counties in the area have elected to do the same.

COUNTIES THAT HAVE LIFTED THEIR EXISTING BURN BAN:

• Milam • Leon • Madison • Houston • Trinity • Montgomery • Waller • Brazos

COUNTIES WHERE A BURN BAN CONTINUES:

• Robertson • Grimes • Burleson • Lee • Washington • Austin • Walker • San Jacinto

Brazos County’s burn ban was in effect for 63 days after being issued on June 28th. June and July only left behind 0.21″ of rain at Easterwood Airport. As of August 29th, nearly 3 inches of rain have fallen this month. The latest drought monitor indicated much of the Brazos Valley remains in a Severe Drought. While some improvements were noted around the area, Washington and Austin Counties remained in an Exceptional Drought -- the worst category listed on the monitor.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Harvell’s bank admits it made an error in stopping the transfer from her account. She...
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Christopher Williams is linked to at least eight burglaries that involved attempted sexual...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
Sunday afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean
The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill on Northgate
“It’s the safest it’s ever been”: Northgate bar owner responds to city’s proposed safety measures

Latest News

Monday evening's rainbow as seen by Coulter Air Field in Northeast Bryan
Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow
Monday Night Weather Update 8/29
Monday Night Weather Update 8/29
Haynes King Texas A&M quarterback
Fisher confirms King is starter
Week One High School Football rankings
Week One High School Football rankings