Brazos County Commissioners Court address proposed tax rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new tax rate passed by the Brazos County Commissioners doesn’t necessarily mean a lower tax bill, and Brazos County residents are making their opinions known.

The Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to reduce the proposed tax rate from $.49 last year, to $.48 this year in Commissioners Court on Aug. 16.

Susan Lucas, Brazos County resident, said she sees first hand what the tax rate is doing to people she knows and is worried about her neighborhood.

“There have been two younger families move off my street recently,” said Lucas. “Which is just not okay. Prices on homes, and so much more are just ruining some people’s lives.”

Lucas said the reason the neighbors are moving out is mainly because of high costs. She came to Commissioners Court to make them think twice before approving the budget.

“The last thing we need right now is parts of our community moving to other counties because they can’t make a living here,” Lucas said.

Russ Ford, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2, and Steve Aldrich, County Commissioner Precinct 1, voted against the new proposed rate. Both commissioners told KBTX they wanted the court to consider a “no new revenue rate” which would be at $.44 instead.

The main point Ford and Aldrich wanted to make to the other commissioners today is that overall appraisals have gone up from last year, meaning tax payers will most likely be paying more.

”If you’re a home owner, you’re probably going to be paying $150 more this year because of us not being able to tighten the budget,” Ford said. “Even if you’re renting, you’ll still see an increase. I mean right when your lease ends they will likely have to bump the price up.”

Commissioner Ford believes most people in Brazos County don’t agree with the current tax rate of $.48.

“Someone who came today to talk about the taxes asked people at the court who would like a 15% increase on their taxes. No one said they did,” said Ford. “I think it’s safe to say if you asked 100 Brazos County citizens off the street they’d say no to higher taxes too.”

Commissioner Ford said the proposed tax rate will generate $7 million more revenue than what’s required to execute the proposed budget.

Both Ford and Aldrich advise tax payers to come out to on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. to express their feelings at the budget hearing set before Commissioners Court at 10 a.m.

