Brazos County District two VFD unveils new water tanker, provides enhanced fire protection for community

KURTEN-EDGE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County District Two Volunteer Fire Department received a new firefighting resource that will not only provide enhanced fire protection for the citizens of district two but Brazos County as a whole.

District Two serves the northeastern portions of Brazos County near the Edge, Kurten, and Wixon Valley communities.

The new tender, commonly known as a water tanker, holds 3,000 gallons of water, 1,000 gallons more than its predecessor.

Previously, there was only one 3,000-gallon tender in Brazos County which located at Station 5 in College Station on William D. Fitch Parkway.

Rick Wagner, Assistant Chief for the department says the extra 1,000 gallons will go a long way in fighting fires in areas of the county where hydrants are scarce or nonexistent.

“We now have 5,000 gallons of water out in the Edge community to serve the northeast part of our district and our entire district, out of one station and that’s just the first time in our department’s history to have that much water,” said Wagner.

The new truck was made possible in part by a voter-approved 1.5% sales tax in 2020 that also allowed the department to begin hiring paid firefighters.

Tender 232 will be housed in the district’s fire station in Edge.

The Brazos County District Two Volunteer Fire Department has a new piece of equipment to aid in fighting fires. More tonight on @KBTXNews at six. 📸Courtesy: Brazos County VFD#2 pic.twitter.com/QlY69Jm2C3 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) August 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.