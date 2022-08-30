Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!

Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.

Rudder High Volleyball earned trophies in their first three tournaments of the school year, the most recent being a third-place tourney finish in Dayton, TX. The school is also home to some super sophomores, as Gabby Baker earned Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 Pre-Season Team honors & Sarah Castillo recently took home a fourth-place cross country medal at a Hillsboro meet.

Talk about a great start to the season!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Harvell’s bank admits it made an error in stopping the transfer from her account. She...
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
Sunday afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean
College Station police arrested two men suspected of ditching a stolen pickup truck near...
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at the...
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Latest News

They brought home some hardware and significant accomplishments
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD student athletes start the season strong
Sixteen students from College View High School are working towards industry certifications in...
Treat of the Day: CSISD partnered with Blinn and Texas A&M for students to get industry certifications
Sixteen students from College View High School are working towards industry certifications in...
Treat of the Day: CSISD students working towards getting industry certifications
A team of student workers and staff joined forces to translate thousands of pages of math into...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M translated thousands of pages of math into Braille