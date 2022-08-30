Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!

Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.

Rudder High Volleyball earned trophies in their first three tournaments of the school year, the most recent being a third-place tourney finish in Dayton, TX. The school is also home to some super sophomores, as Gabby Baker earned Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 Pre-Season Team honors & Sarah Castillo recently took home a fourth-place cross country medal at a Hillsboro meet.

Talk about a great start to the season!

