Defendant sentenced to 15 years for assaulting girlfriend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:

Shamron Johnson, 38, of Bryan, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for Assault Family Violence with a Prior.

On October 9, 2017, police were called to a Bryan residence for a report of an assault. The 911 caller was a young child in the home who reported that a woman was being abused by Shamron Johnson and that they were barricaded inside a room in the home. When officers arrived, they made contact with the child and the defendant, who then immediately fled and threw a gun over a fence and into a neighbor’s back patio.

Officers spoke with the victim who reported that the defendant slapped her across the face multiple times during an argument, leaving her with a bruised and swollen face. The defendant was arrested that night for Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The defendant had been previously convicted of Assault Family Violence against the same woman in 2011.

Since the October 9, 2017 arrest, police have been called out to the home two additional times, once in 2020 and once in 2021 for additional assaults committed against the same woman.

Prior to jury selection, Johnson chose to plead guilty and accept a sentence of fifteen years for both the Family Violence Assault and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Johnson has been previously convicted of Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Manufacture and Deliver of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest, and Injury to a Child. Assault Family Violence is a Third Degree Felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if a defendant has been previously convicted of an offense involving family violence, however, due to the defendant’s prior criminal history, he faced an enhanced range of punishment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Wood and Yasmeen Aboellhasan.

“Domestic violence affects every member of the family and our office will take a strong stand to ensure that everyone feels safe in their home.” - Yasmeen Aboellhasan & Nathan Wood, Assistant District Attorneys

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.