Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!

The rainbow fades as the day transitions to dusk. @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/vHvbfCgLDB — Bob Pack (@BobPackWX) August 30, 2022

Miss out? We’ve got you covered. Below are pictures and videos sent to the PinPoint Weather Center.

Oh, hey...by the way, another could be possible Tuesday evening. More rain and thunderstorms are expected between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunset views over Kyle Field >>>> pic.twitter.com/KlHJu7KdTy — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 30, 2022

It’s oh so very pretty 😍 pic.twitter.com/uiXDeVErUX — Lauren Nielsen (@LaurRoss23) August 30, 2022

Definitely a pleasant surprise when I looked up! pic.twitter.com/rJ27ew0BO4 — Failor '17 (Auggie's Dad) 🏴‍☠️ (@ohAGGIE17) August 30, 2022

Beautiful 🌈 ahead of the rain moving into Bryan, Texas at the moment. @NWSHouston @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/T0CvwnACQJ — Marcie Gray (@TeaAndTornadoes) August 30, 2022

