Drippy, rainy Monday ends with a brilliant Brazos Valley double rainbow

...but what does it mean?!
Monday evening's rainbow as seen by Coulter Air Field in Northeast Bryan
Monday evening's rainbow as seen by Coulter Air Field in Northeast Bryan(Robyn Forsyth)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A spectacular end to an otherwise cloudy, dreary, soggy day for parts of the Brazos Valley. Monday evening featured a brilliant double rainbow on the eastern skyline of Bryan and College Station. Many residents took notice (and pictures) in the 7 p.m. hour as the sun hit a decaying Grimes County shower at a perfect 42° angle. Easily a top 5 rainbow of the year in the Brazos Valley!

Miss out? We’ve got you covered. Below are pictures and videos sent to the PinPoint Weather Center.

Oh, hey...by the way, another could be possible Tuesday evening. More rain and thunderstorms are expected between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

