Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings

Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four touchdown passes against the Gamecocks.(Pool Photo)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (KBTX) - The Minnesota Vikings cut former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond Tuesday morning.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mond was on the Vikings for one season and was waived while under a rookie contract.

With a prolific career at Texas A&M, the four-year starter became one of three SEC quarterbacks to record over 9,000 career passing yards with 1,500 rushing yards.

