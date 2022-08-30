More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area

(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thunderstorms rolling through the area caused over 500 Bryan Texas Utilities customers to lose power.

BTU said crews are already responding to restore power, but haven’t released an estimated time frame for when power will return. The outages seem to be affecting neighborhoods between N Texas Avenue and Highway 6. For the BTU outage map, click here.

