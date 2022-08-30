Preparations begin for Aggie game day, five days away

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland is five days away from its first football game of the year and people are already getting prepared.

Area businesses are stocking their shelves and even offering exclusive merchandise for upcoming events. Aggieland Outfitters is busier than usual, with students and out-of-towners looking for their essentials.

Popular items for the 2023 season include a new line of shirts from Travis Matthews, clear bags made by Jon Hart than can be monogrammed, jerseys, hats, and tailgating supplies. Other area suppliers include C.C. Creations, the Texas A&M Bookstore, and Rally House which opened last month.

Beyond Aggie gear, Aggieland Outfitters has the official tee shirt for the upcoming Aggie Park grand opening.

“For this grand opening of Aggie Park this weekend, we actually partnered with the association of former students to have the official Aggie Park concert T-shirt. It’s going to be just at our stores and online. But it’s just going to be that commemorative concert tee shirt that is super cool,” Blake Bodin, the Director of Marketing for Aggieland Outfitters, said.

The grand opening concert will be held on Friday, September 2 at 6:00 p.m., admission is free, but you must register online. Max Stalling, The Barn Dogs, and Julianna Rankin will be performing.

A portion of tee shirt sales will be donated to the Association of Former Students, the group behind Aggie Park. Concert registration can be found here.

