Rodrigues Set to Compete at World Amateur Team Championship

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYANCOURT, France – Texas A&M men’s golfer Daniel Rodrigues is set to represent Portugal at the 32nd World Amateur Team Championship, Aug. 31-Sept. 3, at Le Golf National – Albatros Course and Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche - Red Course.

Rodrigues and teammates Hugo Camelo and Pedro Cruz Silva are vying for the coveted Eisenhower Trophy over the four-round tournament that features individual stroke play with the two best scores each round added together. Each team will play both courses twice.

Played on two of the world’s best courses, Le Golf National is the site of the French Open as well as the 2018 Ryder Cup and will host the golf events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche was the site of the Trophée Lancôme from 1970 to 2003 and hosted the French Open from 1965-69.

Established in 1958 and run by the International Golf Federation, the World Amateur Team Championship is contested every two years with the first edition taking place in St. Andrews, Scotland.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.worldamateur2022.org.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Linda Harvell’s bank admits it made an error in stopping the transfer from her account. She...
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Christopher Williams is linked to at least eight burglaries that involved attempted sexual...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
Sunday afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean
The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill on Northgate
“It’s the safest it’s ever been”: Northgate bar owner responds to city’s proposed safety measures

Latest News

Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
Fisher confirms King is starting quarterback, but “comfortable” with all three under center
Haynes King Texas A&M quarterback
Fisher confirms King is starter
Week One High School Football rankings
Week One High School Football rankings