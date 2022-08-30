Rodrigues Set to Compete at World Amateur Team Championship

GUYANCOURT, France – Texas A&M men’s golfer Daniel Rodrigues is set to represent Portugal at the 32nd World Amateur Team Championship, Aug. 31-Sept. 3, at Le Golf National – Albatros Course and Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche - Red Course.

Rodrigues and teammates Hugo Camelo and Pedro Cruz Silva are vying for the coveted Eisenhower Trophy over the four-round tournament that features individual stroke play with the two best scores each round added together. Each team will play both courses twice.

Played on two of the world’s best courses, Le Golf National is the site of the French Open as well as the 2018 Ryder Cup and will host the golf events of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche was the site of the Trophée Lancôme from 1970 to 2003 and hosted the French Open from 1965-69.

Established in 1958 and run by the International Golf Federation, the World Amateur Team Championship is contested every two years with the first edition taking place in St. Andrews, Scotland.

