Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York

The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters.(NYS Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A new law in New York banning the sale of whipped cream chargers has raised some confusion over the sale of canned whipped cream.

The legislation, sponsored by NY state Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., was passed in October 2021, and some stores had recently begun requiring ID to purchase the dessert topping.

The senator, however, issued a statement to clarify that is not necessary.

“My bill is not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream dispensers, but the small, individual charger or cartridge inside the whipped cream canisters,” Addabbo explained.

The misreading of the law had led some stores around the state to post signage notifying customers of an age limit and check the ID of customers buying whipped cream cans.

The goal of the law is to combat the use of whipped cream chargers, also known as “whippits,” as a way to get high.

The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge whipped cream canisters.

“It is the individual charger or cartridge that is the sole target of the bill, which are accessible to younger residents and being used improperly to get the nitrous oxide high,” Addabbo said in the statement.

The whipped cream chargers contain the non-flammable gas, which is known to cause hearing loss, brain damage, limb spasms, heart failure or suffocation when inhaled, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Nitrous oxide is often used during oral surgery to relieve pain, but it is highly addictive if used improperly.

“Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal,” Addabbo said in an October 2021 statement. “Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth.”

According to the law, any entity found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to anyone under 21 would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Harvell’s bank admits it made an error in stopping the transfer from her account. She...
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Christopher Williams is linked to at least eight burglaries that involved attempted sexual...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
Sunday afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean
The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill on Northgate
“It’s the safest it’s ever been”: Northgate bar owner responds to city’s proposed safety measures

Latest News

The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID
Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says
They can be found in TV remotes, key fobs, toys, even greeting cards, but button batteries can...
Button battery poisonings on rise
“There’s enough room for everyone to build a successful career and be able to give back to the...
Black Business Month: Mother-daughter entrepreneurs to celebrate 1 year anniversary