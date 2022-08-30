Student loan relief applications expected to be available in October

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After the Biden Administration announced it would be forgiving millions of dollars of student loan debt, the nation was left looking for more details. Dalisa Flaks, the Assistant Vice President of Scholarships and Financial Aid and Aggie One Stop at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to share what information has been released that borrowers should know.

The debt relief applies to borrowers only if:

  • their loans were originated, or already certified, by the institution before July 1, 2022
  • their annual income falls below $125,000 (for individuals) or $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households)

Borrowers who received a Pell Grant in college and meet the income threshold will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. Those who did not receive a Pell Grant in college and meet the income threshold, you will be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.

“In early October, what we’ve seen and heard, is the Biden administration in conjunction with the Department of Education, will have an application available and students will go in and apply and then they will determine if they are eligible and the relief they’re saying will occur within four to six weeks,” explained Flaks.

People will have until Dec. 31, 2023, to apply, but borrowers are advised to apply before November 15, 2022, to get relief before the payment pause expires on December 31, 2022.

Find more information here, including notification for when the application opens.

Watch the full interview with the video player above.

