Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future.

As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.

The festivities, which included a cake and decorations, also featured an announcement of their upcoming season. Keep an eye on their Facebook as they continue to share more about what audiences have to look forward to.

