Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future.

As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.

The festivities, which included a cake and decorations, also featured an announcement of their upcoming season. Keep an eye on their Facebook as they continue to share more about what audiences have to look forward to.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Harvell’s bank admits it made an error in stopping the transfer from her account. She...
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
Police in Texas are searching for suspects after two youths were killed and a toddler was...
Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen
Christopher Williams is linked to at least eight burglaries that involved attempted sexual...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings
Sunday afternoon's update from the National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center monitoring four areas for development in the Atlantic and Caribbean

Latest News

They made the season announcement at their birthday celebration
Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years
They brought home some hardware and significant accomplishments
Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong
They brought home some hardware and significant accomplishments
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD student athletes start the season strong
Sixteen students from College View High School are working towards industry certifications in...
Treat of the Day: CSISD partnered with Blinn and Texas A&M for students to get industry certifications