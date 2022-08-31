Aggieland Outfitters shares gameday must-haves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the Aggie football season is only three days away, and there are a few things you should have on your checklist before heading to the tailgate and Kyle Field. Aggieland Outfitters joined BVTM Wednesday to give some recommendations ahead of Saturday’s game.

The first thing is attire. Jake Zamora, the assistant director of retail at the George Bush location, said comfortability and coolness are key when it comes to menswear, especially for the start of the season. Along with the standard t-shirts, Zamaro said performance-material polos are popular items for men.

“It’s some of the best material you can wear in this hot Texas heat,” Zamora said.

Other items men can look out for are Hawaiian-style Texas A&M button-up shirts, which Zamora said are also breathable. He added that the store’s SEC jerseys with stitched numbers are a staple that is unisex.

Kim Smith, the director of retail at the University Drive location, said lightweight and easily dryable tops are trending in gameday women’s wear. For students or those wanting less material, Smith recommends dressy crop tops and jerseys with shorts, skorts or skirts.

“We love to pair everything up with these cute Jon Hart clear bags, which is required to get into the stadium,” Smith said.

For more on Texas A&M’s clear bag policy, click here.

It’s also important to be prepared before you tailgate and go into the stadium. Zamora said some tailgate essentials include a wagon, drinking cups and large bags to carry essentials. Before heading into Kyle Field, Smith recommends having a hat, towel and the required clear bag to keep tickets and other personal items handy.

Ahead of gameday, the store is hosting a free Johnny Manziel and Gary Blair autograph signing Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the University Drive Location. For more information, click here.

You can also learn more about the store and see items from the segments here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.