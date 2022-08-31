Aggies hit the road to battle the Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to five matches when they battle the Illinois Fighting Illini in Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest at the recently minted Demirjian Park, opened in 2021.

The Aggies are coming off a 2-1 victory over New Mexico State last Saturday in front of the third-largest crowd in Ellis Field history, 6,086. It marked the 11th highest attendance for an NCAA women’s soccer regular-season match.

Texas A&M also has a 0-0 tie against No. 25 Clemson and victories over McNeese (8-0) and Sam Houston (6-0). Despite the scoreless draw against Clemson in the season-opener, the Aggies have scored 16 goals through the first four matches, the fourth-highest tally in school annals. The Maroon & White scored 19 goals in the first four matches of the 1996 campaign. They scored 18 to start the 1995 campaign and 17 to kickoff 2008.

Texas A&M has had 11 different players find the back of the net through three matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with three goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Kate Colvin and Sawyer Dumond have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Karlina Sample and Jai Smith.

The Aggies and Fighting Illini have met three times, all in the Brazos Valley, with A&M holding a 2-1 advantage. In 2004, Illinois stunned ninth-seeded Texas A&M, 2-1, to win an NCAA Tournament second round match at then-Aggie Soccer Complex. Illinois beat Nebraska the next round, 2-1, to advance to the Elite Eight. The No. 4 Aggies got two goals from Madison Klovstad in a 3-0 victory over No. 13 Illinois in the 2006 Big Ten-Big 12 Challenge before a crowd of 3,679 at Aggie Soccer Stadium. In 2016, Haley Pounds and Emily Bates scored goals and Danielle Rice recorded four saves in the shutout as the Aggies topped Illinois 2-0. The match is available on Big Ten Plus (www.BigTenPlus.com).

David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) will handle the radio call on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available inside the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com.

