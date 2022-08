BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym.

Cate Wright had 15 kills and Emily Angerer had 30 Assists and 5 kills. Diana Reilly had 5 kills and 5 digs.

Brazos Christian will be on the road at Leon on Friday.

