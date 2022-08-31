As consent lessons are largely removed from Texas curriculum, advocacy groups turn to parents

By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Newsy investigation revealed how an advocacy group called the Medical Institute for Sexual Health helped convince the Texas State Board of Education to remove lessons about consent from the state’s planned health education standards for this school year. This has left having discussions about consent largely up to parents.

Lindsey LeBlanc, the Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC), joined First News at Four to talk about how parents can approach the topic of consent with their kids.

Opponents of teaching students about consent argue that children younger than 17 cannot legally give consent to sexual activity, so they should not be instructed how.

LeBlanc says that “with kids though, consent goes beyond sexual education and beyond sexual relationships.”

LeBlanc believes as long as kids are old enough to have a conversation and ask questions, they’re not too young to learn about consent.

“This can just be about hugs, touching, you know how we interact with each other. Even just relationship boundaries are so important in ensuring that those are taught from a young age so that as they grow and they are encountering these other deeper relationships, that they’re prepared and they know that open dialogue is there for mom and dad to have a conversation and to ask questions when things come up,” said LeBlanc.

She points out that young people are at risk for sexual abuse. According to the 2019 CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly one in seven high school senior girls said they have been physically forced to have sexual intercourse, and here in Texas, that number is closer to one in five. LeBlanc argues this makes it even more important for adults to start these discussions about consent.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

