Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday

When the day started, 6″ to 9″ of rain was needed to ease area drought conditions
1.5" to 3" of widespread rain fell across a large portion of the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon
1.5" to 3" of widespread rain fell across a large portion of the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan.

By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station officially collected 1.82″ of rain at Easterwood Airport. This was the first 1″ rain to fall in a 24-hour period in 127 days. While it fell short of the daily rainfall record -- 3.31″ set back in 1944 -- it was enough to make this the second wettest August 30th since records began 140 years ago. Coulter Field in Northeast Bryan collected 2.37″, much of which fell between noon and 2 p.m.

After only receiving 0.21″ in both June and July, Tuesday’s rain topped August’s total at 4.63″. It has now become the wettest month -- so far -- in 2022.

Below are Tuesday’s rainfall totals from reporting stations and KBTX Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 1.82″
  • Coulter Field: 2.37″
  • Kyle Field: 0.93″
  • Hensel Park: 1.66″
  • Wixon Valley: 5.90″
  • Kurten: 5.10″
  • Anderson: 1.31″
  • Caldwell: 2.71″
  • Hearne: 4.50″
  • Giddings: 1.07″
  • Navasota: 2.44″
  • Madisonville: 0.48″
  • Leona (Leon County): 2.97″
  • Huntsville: 2.22″
  • Conroe: 1.21″
  • Crockett: 0.82″
  • Coldspring: 0.32″
  • Flynn (Leon County): 2.70″
  • South Brazos County: 2.0″
  • Northwest Brazos County: 2.25″
  • Northeast Brazos County (Hurta Lane): 3.60″
  • Southwest Brazos County (River Run Subdivision): 2.01″
  • South Bryan (Barak Lane): 1.50″
  • West Bryan (Leonard Road): 2.40″
  • Northeast Bryan (Wilcox Lane): 5.0″
  • Messiah’s Ranch (Bryan): 2.20″
  • Downtown Bryan: 3.70″
  • South College Station (Victoria & William D Fitch Parkway): 1.00″
  • Pebble Creek (College Station): 2.57″
  • Wellborn: 1.30″
  • Downtown Caldwell: 4.00″
  • Elliot (Robertson County): 3.50″
  • Normangee: 1.94″
  • Chriesman (Burleson County): 3.25″
  • Cross (Grimes County): 1.53″
  • Franklin (Robertson County): 2.0″
  • Wheelock (Robertson County): 1.62″
  • Frenstat (Burleson County): 1.25″
  • Somerville: 0.75″
  • 5 miles west of Caldwell: 2.50″
  • South Wellborn: 1.00″
  • Peach Crossing (Brazos County): 1.50″
  • Carlos (Grimes County): 1.36″
  • Fawn Lake Estates (Bryan): 3.50″
  • Carter’s Crossing (College Station): 2.50″
  • Snook: 1.62″
  • Milano (Milam County): 1.0″
  • Smetana (Northeast Brazos County): 2.00″
  • Hearne: 4.0″
  • Northwest Huntsville: 1.60″
  • South of Brenham: 2.50″
  • Franklin (Robertson County off FM 2446): 2.75″
  • Camp Creek Lake (Robertson County on Riley Green Road): 3.10″
  • Malvern (East Leon County): 0.75″
  • Wheelock (Robertson County): 1.62″
  • Fountain (Northeast Brazos County): 2.00″
  • 4 miles west of Caldwell: 5.00″
  • Kurten (Northeast Brazos County): 4.18″
  • Old Franklin (Near Hearne): 2.00″

HAVE A RAINFALL REPORT FROM YOUR BACKYARD? EMAIL IT TO THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER TEAM | WEATHER@KBTX.COM

