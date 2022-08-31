‘Love Like Bailin Therapy Farm’ grand opening set for Oct. 8

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - After losing Bailin Hannon in an accident, his parents chose to give back to their community by opening a therapy farm at their home in Normangee.

Bailin loved all people and animals and they found that this was the best way to honor their son who was a few days shy of his 3rd birthday when he passed away in 2020 in an automobile accident on his way to feed his horses.

The mission is “to provide financial and emotional support for anyone in need that God leads us to provide for. There may be individuals who have suffered the loss of a loved one, some may have a disability, or some may just need to have their day brightened. There is no need too small, we would love to support as many as possible.”

“Love Like Bailin Therapy Farm is a nonprofit organization committed to offering love and support in a magnitude that sweet Bailin Ray Hannon offered to everyone he met. His love for nature and animals was undeniable. We want to make it our mission to bring the joy he delivered daily to several organizations and to anyone’s lives that may need their spirits lifted for various reasons.”

A grand opening event is planned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 at 17188 CR 4561 in Normangee.

There will be vendors, food, horseback rides, a petting zoo, a goat roping competition, and more.

The Hannons are currently asking for founding donors to join them and offer financial support. To become a founding donor, you can reach the family at karinakhannon@icloud.com or reach out on Facebook at this page. You can also reach out to Karina at 979-204-4477.

In addition to the therapy farm, the Hannons have helped provide scholarships to seniors and had the opportunity to start a section in the Normangee ISD library in memory of Bailin, where funds were donated and they still continue to purchase books every year to continue growing his collection. They have also supported a local childcare facility with equipment as well as sponsoring buckles for the Normangee Junior Livestock Show.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.