Several Brazos Valley roadways undergoing construction a part of 10 year transportation plan

Governor Greg Abbott and TxDOT announce that $85 billion will be spent across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years with $2.2 billion going towards the Bryan district.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be starting construction on major projects soon. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the adoption of the TxDOT 2023 Unified Transportation Program which will spend $85 billion across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years.

Of that money, $2.2 billion will go toward the Bryan district. TxDOT Bryan says they have about 17 projects they would like to have completed with these funds but have narrowed down to the areas that need the most attention.

Some projects that will be under construction within the next 10 years will include

  • Widen SH 6 in Bryan / College Station from SH 21 to SH 40
  • New interchange in College Station at FM 2347 (George Bush Drive) and FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) / Union Pacific Railroad
  • Widen US 79 in Leon County from Jewett to Buffalo
  • Widening SH 21 / US 190 in Madison County
  • Madisonville Relief Route
  • Widen SH 6 / US 190 in Robertson Count
  • Widen IH-45 in Walker County from SH 30 to FM 1696
  • Upgrade interchange in Brenham at US 290 / SH 36

“We’re proud to get the money and we look forward to continuing to plan our roadways and improve everywhere we can,” said TxDOT Bryan District Public Information Officer Bob Colwell.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day.

