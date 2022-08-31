Several Brazos Valley roadways undergoing construction a part of 10 year transportation plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be starting construction on major projects soon. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the adoption of the TxDOT 2023 Unified Transportation Program which will spend $85 billion across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years.

Of that money, $2.2 billion will go toward the Bryan district. TxDOT Bryan says they have about 17 projects they would like to have completed with these funds but have narrowed down to the areas that need the most attention.

Some projects that will be under construction within the next 10 years will include

Widen SH 6 in Bryan / College Station from SH 21 to SH 40

New interchange in College Station at FM 2347 (George Bush Drive) and FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) / Union Pacific Railroad

Widen US 79 in Leon County from Jewett to Buffalo

Widening SH 21 / US 190 in Madison County

Madisonville Relief Route

Widen SH 6 / US 190 in Robertson Count

Widen IH-45 in Walker County from SH 30 to FM 1696

Upgrade interchange in Brenham at US 290 / SH 36

“We’re proud to get the money and we look forward to continuing to plan our roadways and improve everywhere we can,” said TxDOT Bryan District Public Information Officer Bob Colwell.

