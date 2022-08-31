Treat of the Day: Association of Former Students to host Kickoff Concert for opening of Aggie Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday.

Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.

This Friday, the Texas A&M Association of Former Students is hosting the Aggie Park Kickoff Concert.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Performance Pavilion featuring Robert Earl Keen, Max Stalling, Julianna Rankin, and the student band The Barn Dogs.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and pre-paid parking is available for $10 at the University Center Garage (UCG) and Gene Stallings Boulevard Garage (SBG).

The concert is free; however, it is asked that you register for the event.

On Saturday, the Association of Former Students will turn Aggie Park over to Texas A&M University, concluding with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets’ pre-game March-In to Kyle Field through Aggie Park and across the new bridge. The dedication will begin at 9 a.m.

