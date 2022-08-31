Treat of the Day: Association of Former Students to host Kickoff Concert for opening of Aggie Park

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday.

Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.

This Friday, the Texas A&M Association of Former Students is hosting the Aggie Park Kickoff Concert.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the Performance Pavilion featuring Robert Earl Keen, Max Stalling, Julianna Rankin, and the student band The Barn Dogs.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and pre-paid parking is available for $10 at the University Center Garage (UCG) and Gene Stallings Boulevard Garage (SBG).

The concert is free; however, it is asked that you register for the event.

On Saturday, the Association of Former Students will turn Aggie Park over to Texas A&M University, concluding with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets’ pre-game March-In to Kyle Field through Aggie Park and across the new bridge. The dedication will begin at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
Monkeypox
State of Texas confirms first death involving patient with monkeypox
1.5" to 3" of widespread rain fell across a large portion of the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Christopher Williams is linked to at least eight burglaries that involved attempted sexual...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station

Latest News

The park opens with a kickoff concert on Friday September 2
Treat of the Day: Aggie Park opening to the public later this week
They made the season announcement at their birthday celebration
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years
They made the season announcement at their birthday celebration
Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years
They brought home some hardware and significant accomplishments
Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong