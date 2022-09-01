After much-needed rain, are the calls for water conservation over?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley’s dry, fire-filled summer comes to an end with long-awaited rain. As many areas lift their burn bans and water restrictions, Jennifer Nations, College Station Utilities’ Water Resource Coordinator, joined First News at Four to discuss whether the calls for conservation have been satisfied.

College Station Utilities’ conservation efforts have always been voluntary, but other utility districts may still be requiring some type of restrictions. According to Nations, although water emergency plans are dictated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they’re specific to each utility, so they’re a reflection of each utility’s unique needs.

Nations pointed out that during times of rain, residents often forget about the importance of water resources, going back to their old ways, and when a drought comes again, there’s another crisis. Instead of getting back into this cycle, Nations believes now is the perfect time to learn how to use water efficiently, even though the same restrictions may not be in place.

“I want people to use this time as a time to learn about how to efficiently operate their sprinkler systems, learn about where their water comes from, learn about the value of public water systems in terms of providing public health protection and fire flow so that we can use those water resources efficiently year round and especially when we get into the next drought because I’m sure that next summer will have another period of hot, dry weather and high water usage,” said Nations.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.