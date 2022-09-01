After much-needed rain, are the calls for water conservation over?

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley’s dry, fire-filled summer comes to an end with long-awaited rain. As many areas lift their burn bans and water restrictions, Jennifer Nations, College Station Utilities’ Water Resource Coordinator, joined First News at Four to discuss whether the calls for conservation have been satisfied.

College Station Utilities’ conservation efforts have always been voluntary, but other utility districts may still be requiring some type of restrictions. According to Nations, although water emergency plans are dictated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they’re specific to each utility, so they’re a reflection of each utility’s unique needs.

Nations pointed out that during times of rain, residents often forget about the importance of water resources, going back to their old ways, and when a drought comes again, there’s another crisis. Instead of getting back into this cycle, Nations believes now is the perfect time to learn how to use water efficiently, even though the same restrictions may not be in place.

“I want people to use this time as a time to learn about how to efficiently operate their sprinkler systems, learn about where their water comes from, learn about the value of public water systems in terms of providing public health protection and fire flow so that we can use those water resources efficiently year round and especially when we get into the next drought because I’m sure that next summer will have another period of hot, dry weather and high water usage,” said Nations.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellen Mond drops back to pass against South Carolina on November 7, 2020. Mond had four...
Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond cut from Vikings
More than 500 without power in Bryan as storm rolls through area
Monkeypox
State of Texas confirms first death involving patient with monkeypox
1.5" to 3" of widespread rain fell across a large portion of the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Christopher Williams is linked to at least eight burglaries that involved attempted sexual...
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station

Latest News

Max Gerall was featured on a TEDxTAMU talk
REACH Project founder discusses TEDx Talk and the non-profit’s future
“August was the best month we’ve seen in the last 10 years for the property," the General...
Hospitality preparing for football season as travel numbers surpass 2019
Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/31
Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/31
A bus filled with people arrives at Hilton College Station and Conference Center
Hospitality preparing for football season as travel numbers surpass 2019