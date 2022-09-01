Aggie women set to start season at Carmel Cub

PEBBLE BEACH, California -- Texas A&M women’s golf is set to make its 2022-23 season debut at the Carmel Cup at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf links Sept. 2-4.

The Lineup

Second-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell is bringing the same lineup to Pebble Beach that took Texas A&M to its first-ever semifinal appearance at last season’s NCAA Championships. Highlighting the lineup is Blanca Fernández García-Poggio who was named to the Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List on Thursday and Jennie Park, who earned WGCA All-America honors last year. Additionally, Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Zoe Slaughter and Lana Calibuso-Kwee are making the trip to the Golden State. Kalibuso-Kwee is making her first-career appearance for the Aggies.

Tournament Info

In a rarity, The Carmel Cup is a six-player lineup tournament with the five best scores from each team counting at the end of the round. The Aggies are set to play 18 holes on each day of the three-day tourney that tees off on Friday. Live stats are available through golfstat.com.

Who Are We Up Against?

The Aggies are looking at an eight-team field, including the reigning NCAA Champion Stanford Cardinal. Six of the eight teams were a part of the 2022 NCAA Championships with only Stanford and Texas A&M making the cut for match play. Joining the Maroon & White are three fellow Southeastern Conference members in Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

About Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the most iconic golf courses in the sport. It was unanimously rated the No. 1 Public Course in the Country in 2022. Pebble Beach hosted its sixth U.S. Open in 2019, more than any other course over the last 50 years. Eight future championships will be hosted including: a first U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica in 2023 plus three additional Women’s Opens in 2035, 2040 and 2048. Every February, the PGA TOUR visits for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tradition that began in 1947.

The Field (2022 Final Golfstat.com Ranking)

Arkansas (20)

Mississippi State (31)

Oklahoma (51)

Oklahoma State (15)

Stanford (1)

Texas A&M (10)

Texas Tech (25)

Vanderbilt (32)

Follow the Aggies Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women's golf.

Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

