A&M Consolidated Tigers to host Monterrey Mexico on Friday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week over Huntsville 38-13.

Head coach Lee Fedora saw his Tigers come out of the gates quickly and never looked back.

It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Tigers were able to pick up a convincing win over a quality team. Consol now has the luxury of another home game against UANL Monterrey Mexico, with plenty of players picking up some varsity experience.

“What I was pleased with was the way our starters got out there, we jumped on him early. We did a lot of the things that we needed to do to get way up above them. The great thing is especially in that first game is that you come away with a win, but being able to get a lot of guys on the field, said Fedora.

Friday’s game against the Monterrrey Tigres is scheduled for a 7pm kick at Tiger Field.

