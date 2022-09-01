Biergarten at Century Square kicks off this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first Texas A&M football game of the season is Saturday and the Biergarten at Century Square is kicking off just in time for the season.

Starting Friday, the Biergarten will feature live music, food and drinks.

“This is going to be the ultimate destination for visitors of College Station, locals of College Station, students, family and friends to gather,” Madi Poland, Marketing Strategist for Century Square, said.

Reagan Quinn Band will play at Century Square Friday and Sara Green on Saturday

There will also be game-day shuttles to Kyle Field for home games or 85-inch TVs for road-game watch parties.

“This event is perfect for all of the people who want to enjoy the game without having to go through all of the chaos that is College Station when it’s gameday,” Poland said. “We have everything that makes it easy to enjoy.”

The festivities will continue for three months.

