Biergarten at Century Square kicks off this weekend

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first Texas A&M football game of the season is Saturday and the Biergarten at Century Square is kicking off just in time for the season.

Starting Friday, the Biergarten will feature live music, food and drinks.

“This is going to be the ultimate destination for visitors of College Station, locals of College Station, students, family and friends to gather,” Madi Poland, Marketing Strategist for Century Square, said.

Reagan Quinn Band will play at Century Square Friday and Sara Green on Saturday

There will also be game-day shuttles to Kyle Field for home games or 85-inch TVs for road-game watch parties.

“This event is perfect for all of the people who want to enjoy the game without having to go through all of the chaos that is College Station when it’s gameday,” Poland said. “We have everything that makes it easy to enjoy.”

The festivities will continue for three months.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
1.5" to 3" of widespread rain fell across a large portion of the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Charles Spraberry
Manhunt continues for suspect who escaped custody in Cass County
The non-profit established in honor of Bailin Hannon will have vendors, food, horseback rides,...
‘Love Like Bailin Therapy Farm’ grand opening set for Oct. 8

Latest News

Family and friends of four people killed by an intoxicated driver in 2020 gather outside the...
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)