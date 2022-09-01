Brookshire Brothers to make Aggie gameday experience, preparation smoother

By Caleb Britt
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first game of the Texas A&M football season is only two days away, and Brookshire Brothers is geared up to make your preparation easier. The grocery store is the destination for the official Aggieland watch party for both home and away games. The watch parties are hosted at its venue Stage 12 where anyone can experience the games with drinks, food and several television screens to watch the games.

The grocery store also has parking available for those watching the game at Brookshire Brothers or attending the game at Kyle Field. You must enter the store from George Bush Drive and check in with a parking attendant who’ll show you to a specific spot. Parking is $40, and guests receive a $20 voucher in return to use in the store.

That voucher can be used for food, drinks or things like merchandise. The store has a wide range of items including t-shirts, hats, clear bags, lawn chairs, towels and wagons. These are some essentials that can come in handy for those tailgating before and during the games.

Brookshire Brothers Anywhere is another tool for tailgating. This is a curbside, pickup and delivery service that allows you to order food, drinks and eating utensils. Items can be ordered using the website or Brookshire Brothers app.

The tailgating locations Brookshire Brothers delivers to include:

  • Lot 58 – Penberthy Boulevard
  • Lot 100D – Penberthy Boulevard
  • Lot 126 – Equine Complex
  • Lot 100J – 955 Olsen Boulevard
  • Lot 74 – 730 Olsen Boulevard
  • Aggie RV Park – 5744-9998 Research Parkway

The store will start taking orders Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will resume Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tailgating orders will be delivered within an hour, and the delivery fee is $4.99. The store can also deliver items to homes for those hosting their own watch parties.

Brookshire Brothers is located on George Bush Drive across the street from the Texas A&M track and field stadium.

For more information on the store and gameday services, click here.

