Bryan Vikings on the road at Huntsville for week two

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT
The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 67 point performance against Waller in week one. The Vikings were led by quarterback Malcom Gooden. He threw four first half touchdowns, rushed for a pair of scores and had almost 300 yards through the air.

This week Ricky Tullos’ squad heads to Huntsville, which is the first of three weeks on the road. The head coach said his team must clean up mistakes because a hungry Huntsville team is waiting for them.

“They were not as successful week one, so I promise you being back at home week two they’ve made a lot of improvement and they’re going to be ready to play,” Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “We’ve got our work cut out there, and it’s important we come out and match that intensity, and on the road and in the hostile environment we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Kick-off is set for 7:30. Another player to watch for on the Vikings is wide receiver Terrence Lewis who had 3 touchdowns including a punt return.

