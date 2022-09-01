Child sexual assault suspect apprehended in Mexico

Brazos County deputies say Luis Marroquin has been hiding in Mexico for the last five years.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

In October of 2017, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office began a sexual assault investigation in which Luis Manuel Marroquin was the suspect for two counts of Prohibited Sexual conduct, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Mr. Marroquin discovered he was under investigation, and he fled to Mexico, where he remained for 5 years.

Following the joint efforts of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Marroquin was arrested in Mexico, and extradition was granted to have him brought back to the United States.

Today, on August 31st, 2022, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation transported Mr. Marroquin back to the United States, and deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office have taken Mr. Marroquin into custody. This was a lengthy investigation that spanned a period of 5 years.

This involved the cooperation of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. Through these combined efforts, Mr. Marroquin is now in custody and awaiting trial for these charges.

