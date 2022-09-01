Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones.

The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio Aviles, of Brenham, ran into a guardrail and crossed into the path of the vehicle the friends were driving near Lake Somerville. Aviles accepted a plea deal that the victims’ advocates say is unfair.

Following an investigation, police determined Aviles was driving while intoxicated.

Aviles was charged with four counts of murder and one count of injury to a child following the accident but formally accepted a plea deal Thursday in a Washington County Courtroom. Aviles pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine.

Family and friends of four people killed by an intoxicated driver near Lake Somerville back in 2020 gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse this afternoon. Family and friends are frustrated after a plea deal of 20 years was arranged for the now convicted drunk driver. pic.twitter.com/USuvGXS5gl — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) September 1, 2022

Family and friends of the victims say the deal was not enough and that justice was not served in the best interest of the families involved.

“I just don’t feel like it’s right and our children can’t be here to stand up for themselves so we are here in their stead,” said Stacy Crigler, Mother of Payton Cash Francis, who was 6 years old when he was killed. “We don’t feel a plea of 20 years is ample for four people losing their lives.”

Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken released a statement following the sentencing.

– Ignacio Aviles, 39, of Brenham, pled guilty to four counts of Intoxication Manslaughter Thursday. He was sentenced according to the plea agreement to the maximum, 20 years confinement. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Derek Estep, and the defendant was represented by Anthony Osso. Visiting Judge J.D. Langley presided over the hearing. Intoxication Manslaughter is a second degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine. Aviles was indicted for four counts of Intoxication Manslaughter after a fatal crash at the Lake Somerville Dam on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020. Aviles was driving over the speed limit when he struck the right-hand guardrail, over-corrected, and went into oncoming traffic where he struck the victims head on, sending their vehicle over the guardrail, killing all four. Families of the victims gave emotional Victim Impact Statements after the hearing was concluded. They talked about the potential in all the young lives lost and the impact their deaths had on such a large group of people. All four had deep ties to the Somerville community, and it was reflected in attendance as the courtroom was at near capacity. The victims ranged from 5 to 37 years old, and were all well-represented. District Attorney Julie Renken spoke after the hearing and said Aviles “offered to plead to the maximum sentence in order to avoid the chance of the Judge ‘stacking’ his sentences.” Normally sentences for separate counts are required to run at the same time, concurrently. In Intoxication Manslaughter cases, Renken explained “the Judge has the discretion to cumulate whatever sentences a jury gives, but it’s strictly up to him.” “No sentence will give these families their loved ones back,” Estep said after the hearing, “but we hope it can give them some peace.” Asked about the punishment range, Renken commented “My office is going to help these families get their story to the people who can change the law, the Legislature. It won’t change what happened in this case, but if we can get the punishment range increased in cases like this where four innocent lives were lost, it will help others in the future.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.