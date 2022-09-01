Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones.
The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio Aviles, of Brenham, ran into a guardrail and crossed into the path of the vehicle the friends were driving near Lake Somerville. Aviles accepted a plea deal that the victims’ advocates say is unfair.
Following an investigation, police determined Aviles was driving while intoxicated.
Aviles was charged with four counts of murder and one count of injury to a child following the accident but formally accepted a plea deal Thursday in a Washington County Courtroom. Aviles pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by 2-20 years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine.
Family and friends of the victims say the deal was not enough and that justice was not served in the best interest of the families involved.
“I just don’t feel like it’s right and our children can’t be here to stand up for themselves so we are here in their stead,” said Stacy Crigler, Mother of Payton Cash Francis, who was 6 years old when he was killed. “We don’t feel a plea of 20 years is ample for four people losing their lives.”
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken released a statement following the sentencing.
