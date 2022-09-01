Fernández García-Poggio named to ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was named to the Preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List on Thursday.

Fernández García-Poggio led the team with a 72.08 stroke average, the fifth best in school history, and locked in three top-10 finishes during the 2021-22 campaign. The Madrid, Spain, native won the Sam Golden Invitational with a program-record 14-under 202. She was also selected as a WGCA All-American and named to the All-Southeastern Conference First Team for the first time in her career last season.

The senior helped lead the team to its first-ever semifinal appearance at the 2022 NCAA Championships and led the Aggies to the No. 10 ranking in the Golfstat.com rankings. Fernández García-Poggio and the Maroon & White start the 2022-23 season in Pebble Beach, California, at the Carmel Cup Sept. 2-4.

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

