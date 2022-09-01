Grimes County woman battling cancer warns of online scams after being hacked

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -A two-time cancer survivor, now battling another bout with cancer is warning others of online scams after losing access to her Facebook page and financial accounts.

Shirley Wilcazk shared her medical challenges on social media to raise gas money for trips to her medical appointment. Twice a week, Wilcazk makes the trip from Iola to Bryan to undergo radiation treatment. She says family members recommended that she create a GoFundMe account to help offset expenses due to her fixed income.

Wilczak says a Facebook friend whom she knew through the app for a year but never met in person reached out through the Facebook messenger app eager to help out. What she thought was a friend coming to the rescue she later found out wasn’t the case. Wilczak says the person asked for personal information but insists she never gave it to them.

”If you actually look at his profile he actually works for a group that helps people so I didn’t see a problem at first,” said Wilczak.

She says the man later began to ask for personal information. She say the only information she provided them was an email address.

“He kept asking, telling me he wanted his accountant to go into my profile so that they can set up payment in my profile on my Facebook,” said Wilczak.

Giving the person her email address was a mistake she says she wishes she could take back. Shortly after proving them with that information she was locked out of her Facebook page and multiple accounts.

“I don’t know how he sleeps at night or has a conscience,” said Wilczak.

Cybersecurity experts say it only takes one piece of information for you to become a victim. Drew Hamilton, director of the Texas A&M Cybersecurity Center located at the RELLIS Campus. He says hackers and scammers can create fake accounts and have no problem waiting patiently in the shadows for anyone to exploit their online weaknesses.

“Anything you post gets saved in a lot of different places so there’s no undo button for you,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says anytime you accept a friend request from people you don’t know personally or have connections with you take the risk of exposing yourself and giving criminals an advantage.

“If you’re dealing, if you’re interacting with someone who has a false account they have an advantage cause they’re learning about you and you don’t know who they are,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says you should never post personal information about yourself, your children, or your family. He says you should also be careful posing information about your job, frequent locations, and other sensitive information that can make you vulnerable or an easy target.

“They can do some computer fraud, you know some cuber fraud on you. They can leverage your password and your date of birth to elevate other attacks,” said Hamiton.

Wilczak has a GoFundMe account to assist with medical and travel expenses. You can click here for that information.

