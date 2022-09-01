National assessment results show decline in learning during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Center for Education Statistics released the National Assessment of Educational Progress, NAEP, Long-Term Trend assessment results Thursday.

The LTT compares the level of learning for 9-year-olds to their peers from previous years in mathematics and reading.

“I think we were expecting to see some drops,” Dr. Karen Rambo-Hernandez, an associate professor with Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development, said. “We had a pretty disruptive couple of years in schooling and I wouldn’t have expected students to just bop along and do exactly the same as they had before.”

The numbers show a drop in both subjects compared to results in 2020. Reading numbers dropped five points, the biggest drop since 1990, and math numbers were down seven points, which represents the first time scores dropped since the assessment began in the 1970s.

“Without question, the pandemic had a significant impact on students’ ability to engage in high quality learning over the last couple of years,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

The test is typically given every four years to students in third and fourth grade. The last test was administered in 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing many schools to close and implement virtual or remote learning. However, the NCES wanted to track the toll of the pandemic and offered the test again in 2022.

Around 7,400 students from 410 schools across the country took the assessment.

The results also show the gap in education between top-performers and lower performing students. The NCES says access to better resources for top-performers while learning virtually versus less access for lower performing students played a role in the results.

“I’m glad that we have results now and this is aligning with some other work that’s coming out that we are seeing these consistent drops. We’re able to put a number to them and that’s going to help us when we are starting to move forward to start to make plans and address those gaps,” Rambo-Hernandez said.

During the 2020-21 school year 70% of students said they learned remotely. Of those 70%, higher performers had greater access to a desktop computer, laptop or tablet all the time; a quiet place to work available some of the time; and a teacher available to help them with schoolwork every day or almost every day compared to lower performers.

Rambo-Hernandez said while the NAEP results are concerning it’s only one data point policy makers and educators can use moving forward.

“Continuing to add to those data points so that we have a fuller, more robust picture of who needs the most intervention, what subjects took the biggest hit, and that will help us tailor and target and make sure that we’re meeting the needs of all of the kids that are in our education system.”

The complete results can be found here.

