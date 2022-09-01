New drought monitor releases this morning

Will not reflect the widespread rain on Tuesday
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past several weeks, the weather pattern here in the Brazos Valley has changed. Consistent and widespread rain has started to drag the Brazos Valley out of drought conditions, but not completely.

Drought Monitor as of 8/25:

Even with the rain, drought conditions still persist in the Brazos Valley.
Even with the rain, drought conditions still persist in the Brazos Valley.(KBTX Weather)

The above image shows, even with the several inches of rain falling across the Brazos Valley these past several weeks, that drought conditions are still persisting in the Brazos Valley.

The Office of the Texas State Climatologist will release a new drought monitor later this morning, and it will not look much different from the drought monitor that was released last week. Even though the Brazos Valley witnessed widespread rain on Tuesday, August 30th, that data will not be reflected in the updated drought monitor. The analysts collect data on Tuesday morning and spend the next several days creating a new image to release to the public.

The rain that fell Tuesday afternoon will not have any bearing on the drought monitor that will release this morning. However, it will contribute a great dent in next week’s release.

The image below shows the rainfall that will be reflected on this morning’s monitor.

Rainfall in much needed areas.
Rainfall in much needed areas.(KBTX Weather)

The Brazos Valley saw rain in the new drought monitor’s analysis period, but not the widespread drink that is required to completely relieve drought conditions. It is also important to note that the areas that needed rain the most were able to pick up several inches of rainfall. Washington, Waller, and Austin counties are experiencing extreme and exceptional drought, and they all picked up the most rain in the new drought monitor.

With more rain on the way, it is safe to assume that the Brazos Valley will see more relief in next week’s drought monitor. We will have a new update next Thursday.

Latest News

