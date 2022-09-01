REACH Project founder discusses TEDx Talk and the non-profit’s future

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local non-profit The REACH Project has seen massive growth in the past year, serving hundreds of families and holding their first fundraiser. Its founder, Max Gerall, joined First News at Four to talk about what the next steps look like.

Founded in 2017, The REACH project helps essential workers on Texas A&M’s campus. With school starting up again and student volunteers returning, the organization’s programs are starting to ramp up. They have courses in finance, ESL, and homeownership. They also provide a health clinic and dental clinic.

Gerall was recently featured in a TEDxTAMU talk titled ‘Hard to See and Easy to Overlook.’

“The theme of the entire talk really enabled me to empower other young people to realize what they can do with their time and within their community,” explained Gerall.

He hopes to take his mission of serving essential employees outside of College Station.

“Not only do we see that we have a solution that will not only benefit college campuses across the country, but hopefully it will build empathy and future leaders. If we can go to college campuses across the country and build that empathetic spirit into our future generations, that’s where the huge impact is coming,” said Gerall.

He revealed that he has talked to Chancellor Sharp about how to bring the program to other A&M System schools.

Gerall asked anyone who is interested in participating in the REACH project this year to reach out.

He says they “love to find new ways to mobilize the student body to serve the beautiful community we all live in.”

Learn more in the full interview in the player above and watch Gerall’s TEDxTAMU talk linked in the post below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.