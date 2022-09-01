Rudder looking to bounce back from week one loss

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are looking to bounce back after their week one loss. The Rangers fell to Willis 73-14, which is a team two divisions above Rudder.

This week the Rangers are hosting Salado. Head coach Eric Ezar says playing hard teams early will help his guys develop and be ready come playoff time.

“Probably 75 percent of the kids were playing their first varsity game last Friday,” Eric Ezar said. “Having that opportunity to get that nervousness out, and they jumped on us early in the first quarter and we’re still looking around that this is a varsity football game.. for those kids who had their first varsity game and kind of settled in and thinking this is not to big for me and coming out of the gate and playing well early.”

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

