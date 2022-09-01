For the second time, the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest summer ever recorded

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August 31st closes the book on what is known as “Meteorological Summer.” June, July, and August brought the Brazos Valley and Texas record heat, numerous triple-digit days, well-above-average nights and afternoons, and very little rainfall. Until this year, 2011 was the high bar for summer heat and drought conditions...but that has officially changed.

With all 184 daytime highs and overnight lows considered, “summer” 2022 officially tied 2011 as the hottest in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record keeping. Here’s how the past three months brought the Brazos Valley to this point:

The average temperature for the past three months ended at 88.7°

Typically, summer in the Brazos Valley settles around an average of 84.5°

This summer ended 4.2° above where the past 30 years of weather suggest it should

June was the absolute hottest June of record by 0.9° above the previous top year (1998)

July was the absolute hottest July of record by 1.8° above the previous top year (2009)

August was the 5th hottest August of record

2022 ended with the 2nd hottest average for high temperatures in the summer season.

An average high temperature of 100.2° fell 0.5° short of the top spot held by 2011 (100.7°)

2022 ended with the absolute warmest average for low temperatures in the summer season

An average low temperature of 77.3° topped 2011s previous record by 0.6°

July 10th’s high temperature of 111° is the hottest high ever recorded in June, July, or August

This summer ended with the 2nd most 100° days in the three-month period

57 triple-digit afternoons were recorded by August 31st. 2011 had 58 by the same point

44 102° or hotter highs were recorded in June, July, and August. This is the most ever recorded in the three-month period

When it comes to rainfall, the Brazos Valley fell to some of the worst drought conditions in recent years. By the end of July, only 0.21″ of rain had been recorded at Easterwood Airport. As the calendar flipped to August, the summer was in the running as a top 5 driest of record. Then the rain returned, particularly on August 30th. With 4.5″ of rain falling in August, summer 2022 slipped down the list to become the 30th driest summer of record in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of keeping track.

September is a new outlook as “Meteorological Fall” officially begins. The Climate Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley to expect a generally cooler and wetter September than average.

