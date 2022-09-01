Texas A&M volleyball hits the road for Fight in the Fort

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team hits the road for the first time this weekend when it competes in the Fight in the Fort tournament hosted by TCU, Sept. 2-3.

The Aggies open tournament play Friday at 10 a.m. against Coastal Carolina and take on Memphis in the nightcap at 5 p.m. A&M concludes action Saturday against the Horned Frogs at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s contest airs on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, which is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. Live stats are available for fans to follow all three contests.

A LOOK AT THE FIELD

Texas A&M has never faced any of its opponents at this weekend’s Fight in the Fort. The Chanticleers enter the tournament undefeated after sweeping the UNCW Seahawk Classic last weekend. The Tigers are 3-1 overall, while TCU is winless after falling to No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 5 Minnesota at the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies opened their 2022 campaign with a five-set victory over Hawaii at the Texas A&M Invitational last weekend, before falling to No. 25 San Diego and No. 6 Pitt.

Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, finishing with 3.64 kills per set and 44.5 points in three starts on the outside. Libero Lauren Hogan led the team with 49 digs and 4.45 digs per set and turned in her 10th-career 20+ dig performance in the season opener against the Rainbow Wahine. The junior ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in total digs and fourth in digs per set.

