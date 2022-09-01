Treat of the Day: Bryan intermediate class welcomes special guests to learn about community helpers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One class at Long Intermediate School in Bryan ISD is learning about community helpers.

Ms. Valentino’s class had special guests from the City of Bryan- Government’s Solid Waste Department.

Kyle McCain and Carlos Brooks showed off a garbage truck and visited with the class about how the city’s garbage system works.

According to Bryan ISD, the students were so excited about the experience, they talked about it long after their visitors had gone.

Ms. Valentino's class at Long Intermediate School is learning about community helpers. Some of the biggest helpers they notice are the garbage trucks that go through their neighborhood weekly.



Learn More 👇 pic.twitter.com/IZZ8Hgo4Av — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) August 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.