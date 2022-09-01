Treat of the Day: Bryan intermediate class welcomes special guests to learn about community helpers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One class at Long Intermediate School in Bryan ISD is learning about community helpers.
Ms. Valentino’s class had special guests from the City of Bryan- Government’s Solid Waste Department.
Kyle McCain and Carlos Brooks showed off a garbage truck and visited with the class about how the city’s garbage system works.
According to Bryan ISD, the students were so excited about the experience, they talked about it long after their visitors had gone.
