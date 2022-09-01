Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic after rare, quiet August

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last time the Atlantic Ocean experienced an August without a named storm? 25 years ago. This tropical meteorology season has been incredibly quiet but seems like activity is starting to ramp up. The National Hurricane Center has now designated Tropical Depression Five in the Atlantic. Currently, none of the tropical systems are of risk to the Brazos Valley.

Tropical Depression Five:

Maximum Sustained Winds: 30 kts, 35 mph

Minimum Sustained Pressure: 1013 mb

Location: 38.1°N, 45.0° W

Movement: ENE at 2 mph

First August to not have a named storm in 25 years (KBTX Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking several other areas in the Atlantic. Like Tropical Depression Five, they currently pose no threat to the Brazos Valley.

None pose a threat to the Brazos Valley (KBTX Weather)

The climatological peak of Hurricane season is on September 10th, a day that we are rapidly approaching. And yet, this season has been incredibly quiet. Both 2020 and 2021 were incredibly active years, and 2022 appears dormant compared to its two predecessors. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University, two of the leading tropical meteorology research organizations, released updated hurricane season forecasts on August 4th, 2022. They both held on to their original forecasts that the 2022 tropical season will be “above average” in activity.

NOAA and CSU predict an above average 2022 Hurricane Season (KBTX Weather)

Unless things turn around quickly and the Atlantic starts churning out storm after storm, that prediction may not come true. The Atlantic basin has only witnessed three different named storms this season, and both research agencies are predicting nearly 15 storms.

