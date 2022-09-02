A&M Dean reflects on his time working for Mikhail Gorbachev

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev’s legacy is being reflected on by the world following his recent passing, and one person remembering the former president--who he knew personally--is a Texas A&M Dean.

Robert B. Ahdieh, Dean of the Texas A&M University School of Law, joined First News at Four to discuss Gorbachev and his experience working for him.

In the early 1990s as a college student, Ahdieh researched legal and constitutional reform in the former Soviet Union. He decided a good base to do that research, as well as to get some experience, would be at Gorbachev’s foundation he established after leaving office. After unsuccessful attempts to get a position by talking to the staff, Ahdieh decided to take matters into his own hands. When Gorbachev came to speak at the University of Pennsylvania close to where Ahdieh went to school, he found his chance.

“I kind of showed up there and finagled my way backstage by convincing a bunch of policemen that I needed to be backstage, and upon finding him alone in the dark behind the curtain, I told him very quickly in my broken Russian that I was a student, I was excited to come work for him and he’s somewhat confused and perhaps frightened,” said Ahdieh

Gorbachev gave Ahdieh his fax number, and soon the position was his.

While working at the foundation Ahdieh often heard Gorbachev speak about his time as president.

“I think he understood that the task he inherited, the country he inherited, required a degree of vision and commitment to change--change that might consume him and consume other leaders and in some way consume the country itself,” said Ahdieh.

The former president was known for what he called “perestroika” and “glasnost”--which mean “reform” and “openness.”

Ahdieh believes that like other leaders, Gorbachev thought perhaps he could find a way to make these transitions without bringing about the demise of the Soviet Union, but ultimately Ahdieh thinks “he recognized that he was setting in motion processes that could well lead to that result.”

Ahdieh doesn’t see Gorbachev as a victim of that transition though, and thinks the former president deserves more credit.

He believes the world could have seen a “much longer extension of the Cold War and perhaps a more unpleasant, less peaceful ending to the Cold War,” without Gorbachev.

Gorbachev was deeply devoted to his country and was hopeful for the future according to Ahdieh.

