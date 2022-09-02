Bearkats looking forward to trip to Kyle Field to battle Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of college football games this weekend being played that people around the country will refer to as ‘money games’ including Sam Houston at Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Certainly the check that the Bearkats will get from playing a power five team on the road will help the Sam Houston Athletic Department’s bottom line, but none of those underdog teams including Sam Houston ever steps on the field thinking they aren’t going to win.

The Kats are excited to play an SEC opponent in front of possibly 100,000 plus fans.

“t’s going to be real exciting for sure. We know that Texas A&M is a really good team. Obviously we’re gonna have to bring our A game and that is what practices are for. Perfecting mistakes. Just trying to get better as a team and coming together,” said wide receiver Ife Adeyi.

“David did beat Goliath and we are not about to go out there and act like they are the bigger team. Everybody bleeds the same. We’re gonna go out there and put forth the effort and play hard,” added defensive lineman Markel Perry.

The Las Vegas odds makers have the Aggies favored by 30 in the Highway 30 Showdown. Texas A&M has won the previous 12 games in the series including the last meeting in 2013 65-28. Kickoff is set for 11AM Saturday morning. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

KBTX’s award winning Aggie Game Day pregame show will air Saturday morning from 10-11AM live from the Aggie Fan Zone on KBTX (Digital channel 3.1).

