Black & White Dueling Pianos event held to raise funds for art programs and scholarships

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out to the Hilton in College Station Thursday for an evening of music, fun, and fellowship and it was all done to celebrate the arts.

The Black & White Dueling Pianos event was hosted by The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

The celebrate the arts initiative is The Art Council’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year. The proceeds raised during the event help The Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all citizens and visitors of the Brazos Valley.

This is our biggest private fundraiser of the year and so It’s important for us to be able to fund our arts programs including our summer programs and then our scholarships for high school seniors,” said Arts Council Board President Jeremy Osborne.

Several community members were honored for their dedication and contributions to the arts and there was also an auction, dinner, and drinks.

Thursday night’s entertainment was provided by Ryan Bueter and The Killer Dueling Pianos. The pianists accepted requests in exchange for tips throughout the evening. with all tips donated to The Arts Council.

