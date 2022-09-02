College Station to host Nolan Catholic Friday in home opener

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stoney Pryor’s debut with the College Station Cougars will be memorable, but unfortunately it didn’t result in a win for the Purple and Black.

The Cougars dropped their season opener the Lucas Lovejoy 52-27.

Turnovers and miss assignments were magnified by a good Leopard team. The encouraging thing for Coach Pryor is that the problems are correctable.

“The two biggest takeaways that I had was that we are a pretty good ball club, but we are not there yet. Lovejoy is a great program and I thought that we competed well and came up short in a few areas that are things that we can control it we need to control and fix those things,” said Pryor earlier this week.

The Cougars will kick off their home opener at 7 at Cougar Field.

