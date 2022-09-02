College Station teen missing since Tuesday

Brandon Gallion has been missing since 8:30 Tuesday night
Brandon Gallion has been missing since 8:30 Tuesday night
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is asking for help locating a missing teenager from College Station. Brandon Gallion,19, has been reported missing to the Texas A&M University Police Department and was last seen on Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022, around 8:30 p.m.

Gallion is believed to need medical assistance. he is believed to be in a 1999 Blue Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate that reads GFY6226.

If you have any information about Gallion’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact Texas A&M University Police at 919-845-2345.

