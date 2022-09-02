Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season; poses no threat to land

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After officially strengthening into a tropical storm over the warm waters of the Atlantic Thursday, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now state that Danielle has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Friday morning.

Details as of the 10 am Friday advisory can be found below:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure About 885 miles W of the Azores 75 mph W at 1 mph 992 mb

Forecasters also mention that an “eye” is now present in satellite imagery, and thunderstorm activity has been found around the northern and western portions of the center.

Danielle is forecasted to slowly move over the open Atlantic into the weekend, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week, meaning the system poses no threat to U.S. soil.

