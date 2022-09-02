Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season; poses no threat to land

Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season
Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After officially strengthening into a tropical storm over the warm waters of the Atlantic Thursday, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now state that Danielle has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Friday morning.

Details as of the 10 am Friday advisory can be found below:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
About 885 miles W of the Azores75 mphW at 1 mph992 mb

Forecasters also mention that an “eye” is now present in satellite imagery, and thunderstorm activity has been found around the northern and western portions of the center.

Danielle is forecasted to slowly move over the open Atlantic into the weekend, then slowly turn toward the northeast early next week, meaning the system poses no threat to U.S. soil.

